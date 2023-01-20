Mere 10% Gurugram roads pedestrian-friendly

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 19

While Gurugram toils to compete with the top cosmopolitan cities of the world, it has failed in the arena of inclusive mobility and walkability.

A survey by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) highlighted that about 30 per cent of people had adopted walking as their mode of transport, followed by 26 per cent opting for two-wheelers, 10 per cent using cars and 4 per cent are cyclists. The remaining 30 per cent use formal or informal type of public transportation. In stark contrast to this, 90 per cent of the city’s road infrastructure is designed for car users.

Gurugram recorded around 400 deaths due to accidents in 2022, and about 40 per cent fatalities included pedestrians. The state government recently enlisted various black spots, and Narsinghpur made it to the top of the list.

Though Gurugram civic authorities have erected various foot overbridges, majority of them remain unused. The lack of sanitation and maintenance is evident in all these bridges.

According to a walkability survey by the School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi, the city scored 0.45 out of 5 in the ‘walkable’ category.