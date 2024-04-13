Sirsa: Meritorious student awarded

Sirsa: A ceremony was held at the Sutlej Public School here on Friday to honour Rohit Prakash, who bagged the 5th rank nationwide in the UPSC NDA and NA (II) Examination (2023). Rohit, scoring 94 per cent in the 10th board exam at Sutlej Public School and exhibiting excellence in the 11th and 12th standards, secured a place in the Indian Navy through the UPSC NDA 152nd Course. With his remarkable performance, Rohit has secured admission at the Jawaharlal Nehru University of Engineering and Technology, Khadakwasla, Pune, for a Bachelor of Technology degree. Recognising Rohit's achievements, the school director, Navjeet Singh Sarkaria, congratulated him with a commendation card and extended his heartfelt congratulations to his parents.

Placement drive held

Karnal: A total of 20 students of the RKSD College, Kaithal, got selected by the Muthoot Microfin Limited in a campus placement drive held at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College,Kaithal. Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated the placement cell convener Professor Vishal Anand. The students were selected as relationship officers, as head of operations and each has received an annual package offer of Rs 2.5 lakh approximately.

Health check-up camp organised

Mahendergarh: A health check-up camp was organised at the University Health Centre, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh. Professor Tankeshwar Kumar inaugurated the camp and said the check-up camp was to make students and employees as well as all citizens aware about health. On the occasion, Professor Suneel Kumar, Registrar of the University was also present. Dr Rajat Yadav and Dr Hina Yadav, Medical Officer of the University said pediatrician Dr Mukesh Sharma, Dr Pooja Yadav, Dr Priyanka Sharma and Shubhram Yadav and his team from Chirayu Hospital Mahendergarh examined 74 students and employees in the camp. Dr Rajat Yadav expressed his gratitude to the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the University for their contribution in organising the event. Dr Pradeep Kumar, NSS Coordinator; Dr Neelam, NSS officers; Dr Mukesh Upadhyay and Dr Yudhveer were present on the camp.

Investiture ceremony organised

Sonepat: The Investiture ceremony for senior school appointments was conducted at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports. The ceremony, held during the morning assembly in the school auditorium, marked a significant milestone in the school’s calendar. The oath-taking ceremony commenced under the aegis of Col Ashok Mor (retd), Director and Principal of the school. Sagar has been appointed the school captain and Krishan appointed school vice-captain, Vridhi and Shagun have been appointed school girls’ captain and school girls’ vice captain respectively. Col Mor urged the newly appointed school appointments to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa #Union Public Service Commission UPSC