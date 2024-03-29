Meth lab busted in Surajkund area

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 28

The Faridabad police today claimed to have busted a meth lab in the Surajkund area. According to the police, the lab was set up in a rented accommodation.

Two Nigerian citizens have been booked in connection with operating the lab. However, they managed to give the police the slip.

Neighbours informed the police after a gas leak and foul smell started coming out of the accommodation. Thereafter, the police raided the premises, but the suspects managed to flee.

Shamsher Singh, SHO, Surajkund police station, said samples were sent for forensic examination, following which the exact nature of intoxicants would be ascertained.

“We got to know about some kind of smell coming out of a house in Sector 46. Neighbours called up the police and informed about it. Forensic experts and a crime branch team reached the spot to collect the evidence. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were making some intoxicating substance by using chemicals. The exact nature of same will be ascertained after forensic report,” he said Singh.”

Chemicals and other items found on the spot have been seized. An alert has been sounded to arrest the suspects.

