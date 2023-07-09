Metro commuters to Haryana can’t carry liquor from Delhi, Noida

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 8

Putting speculation to rest, the state excise authorities have clarified that nobody shall be permitted to carry liquor from Delhi, Noida or any other state to Gurugram and Faridabad through the Metro. The authorities are planning to set up checkpoints and conduct raids on Metro stations to ensure compliance of the excise policy which bars the entry of liquor from any other state.

After the Metro authorities allowed people to carry two sealed bottles — and in case of other states one sealed bottle — in Delhi, Haryana commuters had been raising the issue repeatedly on social media.

“We will go as per our excise norms, which bar transporting liquor from any other state, be it Delhi or UP. Excise permit is required to do so and anybody trying it at Metro stations will be dealt with sternly,” said Ravinder Singh, DETC of Gurugram.

Gurugram offers cheaper liquor than Delhi and Noida, and thus, the chances of people bringing in liquor here are slim. However, the authorities feel that permission may boost liquor vend sales near Metro stations.

Both UP and Delhi have permitted carrying of one sealed bottle from other states in Metro. This decision has sent local vends into a frenzy, and they have now started special Metro delivery services. Various vend owners have posted their men at Metro stations, who are offering commuters bottles with special ‘Metro discount’.

“The order has increased our sale as corporate people, who commute by Metro, can now easily buy and carry liquor. We have stationed our men on major Metro stations, like MG Road and Huda City Centre, to get new clients,” a vend owner stated.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Women has demanded a rollback of this decision citing security of women. “When you will allow them to carry liquor, what will stop them from drinking it? People are openly drinking in markets, on roads, and even in front of schools, and now Metro. Will women feel safe?” asked commission chairperson Renu Bhatia.