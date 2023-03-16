Metro connectivity to Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh, Zirakpur should be made under mobility plan: Haryana CM Khattar

PTI

Chandigarh, March 16

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said metro connectivity to Panchkula’s Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh and Zirakpur should be made under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

The CM was speaking during a meeting of the CMP, chaired by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here.

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, along with senior officers from Chandigarh and Punjab were present during the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity which includes Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab) was given by the officials of the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Haryana government statement said.

Various proposals for a mass rapid transport system to tackle the tricity’s growing traffic congestion were discussed.

RITES, which has been working on a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, had earlier proposed metro rail as the best mass rapid transport system to tackle the tricity’s growing traffic congestion.

During the meeting, the CM suggested that important places like PGIMER, Punjab and Haryana High Court, secretariat, Vidhan Sabha should also be added in the first phase of the metro being proposed. He said Panchkula’s Pinjore-Kalka routes should be included in the first phase.

“Pinjore-Kalka should be connected with Chandigarh under the metro plan as it is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes place towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis.

“This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” he suggested.

The CM also said airport connectivity to Panchkula should be considered under the plan.

“The metro should aim to improve and facilitate airport connectivity. A timeline in this regard must be prepared and included under the mobility plan,” he added.

Khattar also suggested that the area of the Ghaggar River and the new Panchkula extension should be included in the expansion of the metro.

