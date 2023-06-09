Metro extension project to boost realty

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 8

The Union Government’s approval to the Metro extension in Gurugram after almost a decade has given an overnight boost to the realty market. With a clear road map, consisting of 27 stations, the realty market has already registered a boom of over 15 per cent in areas concerned and around 20 per cent in the prices of upcoming projects along the Dwarka Expressway.

The most elated are realtors in Old Gurugram as Metro stations have been announced to come up in Sector 45, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Udyog Vihar, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, Sector 22 and more. The prices of flats in the areas around CyberHub and DLF colonies have also registered an overnight hike.

“We can already see a boom in the realty market. Currently, Fortune 500 companies are established in a few particular locations in the city, but with the Metro extension, more commercial space would be created along the Metro line and across Gurugram, offering a uniform growth to all companies,” said Pradeep Mishra, a real estate consultant and founder of Homents Pvt Ltd.

Developers feel that the Metro extension, coupled with the inauguration of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS and Dwarka Expressway, would give the much-needed boost to the realty market along

the expressway.