Mewat Congress MLA threatened by 'gau rakshaks'

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 5

In yet another addition to the ongoing controversy of “gaurakshak” videos, the Congress MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh, Mamman Khan, has been threatened not to enter the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

The video, allegedly released by “gau rakshaks”, has three men threatening Mamman Khan for his recent statement, saying “vandal gau rakshaks” will not be allowed in Nuh villages. As this video went viral, Khan has written to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the DGP, seeking their immediate intervention in the matter.

“If an MLA is not safe in this state from these fanatics, what do you expect for a common man? I, as a public representative, said we would not allow vandalism and unauthorised use of force and arms. What was wrong in it? I have written to the state government and if anything happens to me or my family, the government will be responsible for unleashing these people on us,” said Khan while speaking to The Tribune.

The video, in possession of The Tribune, shows three men, with the one in centre sporting a saffron scarf. “You dare us not to enter Mewat. We dare you not to set foot in Chandigarh for Vidhan Sabha or we will break your legs and thrash you blue and black,” they could be heard saying.

The video has gone viral. Many “gau rakshaks” and their supporting pages are circulating it on WhatsApp.