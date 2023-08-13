Mewat youth gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Gurugram, August 12
The District and Sessions’ Court of Nuh has sentenced a youth of Mewat to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.
The Additional Sessions’ Judge (Fast-Track Court) Narendra Pal said that if the accused failed to deposit the fine, he would have to undergo another six months in jail.
As per the case file, in 2019, a local resident Armaan kidnapped and sexually abused a minor in a nearby village. The family members of the victim lodged a formal complaint with the local police at Punhana police station soon after the incident.
The police took the victim to the government hospital, where doctors conducted her medical examination, confirming that she was sexually abused and had got hurt in the incident. The girl was also admitted to the hospital for a few days at that time.
The police registered a criminal case under Section 376 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Armaan and arrested him. Since then, he has been in the jail.
