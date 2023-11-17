MGC bans use of wood, coal tandoors at hotels

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 16

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has banned the use of wood and coal tandoors in the district as the air quality dipped to the ‘severe’ category again.

This was announced by MCG Joint Commissioner Dr Naresh Kumar in a meeting comprising hotel, resort and banquet hall owners. The property owners were directed to abide by the GRAP Stage IV mandate and ban the use of wood and coal in tandoors during functions.

Strict measures required The air quality is deteriorating and we need to take measures to curb pollution. As of now, the burning of wood and coal will have to stop. —Dr Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner

“The air quality is plunging and we need to take measures to curb the pollution. As of now, the burning of wood and coal will have to stop,” said the Joint Commissioner.

Gurugram’s Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 429. The area is the hub of construction activities that are continuing despite a ban. The industrial hub of Manesar recorded an AQI of 368.

“Those violating the GRAP rules will be severely penalised,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.

Faridabad recorded an average AQI of 416. The district, along with Gurugram and Nuh, had opened primary schools, which were initially shut. However, parents have now demanded the schools to be closed again.

#Gurugram