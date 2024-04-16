Karnal: MHU gets best horticulture varsity award

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 15

Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU) here has been honoured with the best horticulture university award in the country for their advancement in this field. The award was bestowed by Krishi Vyapaar Shikhar Sammelan and Puraskar at an event in Hyderabad.

MHU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Malhotra said the university was working on important researches on fruits, vegetables, flowers and medicinal plants. In the past years, the university had conducted research to develop many new technologies, the positive outcomes of which had started coming out, he added. He said the biggest achievement in recent times had been in the field of research on micro-organisms. The university had identified many good microbial-related bio-inputs that could be successfully used in the field of horticulture to produce safe and quality crops.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal