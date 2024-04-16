Karnal: MHU gets best horticulture varsity award

Karnal, April 15
Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU) here has been honoured with the best horticulture university award in the country for their advancement in this field. The award was bestowed by Krishi Vyapaar Shikhar Sammelan and Puraskar at an event in Hyderabad.
MHU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Malhotra said the university was working on important researches on fruits, vegetables, flowers and medicinal plants. In the past years, the university had conducted research to develop many new technologies, the positive outcomes of which had started coming out, he added. He said the biggest achievement in recent times had been in the field of research on micro-organisms. The university had identified many good microbial-related bio-inputs that could be successfully used in the field of horticulture to produce safe and quality crops.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt