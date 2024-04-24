Maharana Pratap Horticulture University to have spices research dept, centre

Karnal, April 23
Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), Karnal, will now have a department of plantation, spices, medicinal and aromatic research to help establish new dimensions in the field of horticulture. It will be instrumental in bringing revolutionary changes for the farmers as scientists will research on spices, including the marigold flower, onion and garlic, said officials.
Giving details, Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresk Kumar Malhotra said farmers would be provided seeds of improved varieties and training with demonstrations at the research centre.
The VC said the department of plantation, spices, medicinal and aromatic research had been created to conduct research, along with a team of scientists.
“A separate block has been earmarked for setting up the research farm for high value production spices,” said the VC, adding, that research would be conducted along with cultivation of fennel, coriander, ajwain and others in ten acres during the upcoming kharif season. A special seed production programme would also be carried out to provide farmers with high-quality seeds.
The MHU aims at improving soil fertility so that natural resources are not exploited, implying that farmers should farm in harmony with the ecosystem, he added.
