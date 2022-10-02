Micro-brewery gutted in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 1

A micro-brewery was gutted in a massive fire at Global Foyer Mall on Golf Course Road here this morning. Five persons were rescued and no casualty was reported.

Sushil Singh, a worker at one of the showrooms in the mall, said he arrived around 6:15 am and saw smoke inside the mall, and informed the fire brigade.

“The cause of the fire at La La Land Brew Pub is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit,” a fire official said, adding that it was brought under control in four hours.