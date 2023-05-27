Micro-irrigation projects on 2.5 lakh acres soon: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 26

The state government was planning micro-irrigation projects on 2.5 lakh acres of agricultural land and constructing 4,000 on-farm water tanks to facilitate this project. An action plan was also ready for the construction of various structures for rainwater harvesting to improve the water table.

Dongra Ahir villagers hold protest Residents of Dongra Ahir village organised a protest outside the house where the Chief Minister stayed after Jan Samvaad programme in the neighbouring Sihma village. They shouted slogans against the state government

They were opposing the CM’s announcement of giving Sihma village the status of sub-tehsil. “We have been raising the demand of getting the status of sub-tehsil for our village, but the CM ignored it completely and announced the same for Sihma,” said one of the protesters of Dongra Ahir village

This was stated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while holding Jan Samvad programme in Satnali on the concluding day of his three-day visit to the district on Friday. He laid the foundation stone of a micro-irrigation project worth Rs 8.21 crore for four villages and inaugurated the building of Government Veterinary Hospital.

“We have promoted micro-irrigation, which has turned out to be helpful in groundwater conservation to a large extent. In order to move this programme ahead, a target of installing 1,000 piezometers in villages by identifying low-water areas has been established under the Atal Bhujal Yojana for 2023-24,” he added.

Later, while addressing the Jan Samvaad in Nangal Sirohi, the CM announced to shift the CHC being run in the old building of the PHC in a new building so that the people of the area could get better health services. He also felicitated the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, automated pension scheme and meritorious students besides giving cards to the eligible beneficiaries of Chirayu Haryana.

Khattar inspected the waterworks in Bhalkhi village and said providing clean drinking water to the common man was the priority of the government. In order to provide uninterrupted water supply during the summer season, new waterworks were being constructed across the state.

Earlier in Bawania village, the CM exhorted the women to adopt self-employment by forming self-help groups. “There are immense possibilities of sewing centres, coarse grain products, pickles and other small-scale industries around the IMT to be built on about 10,086 acres in Khudana village. The women can avail its benefits by forming self-help groups,’ he added.