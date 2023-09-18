Micro-monitoring in Karnal rural areas

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

With an aim to reduce the stubble burning cases in the district, the administration has started preparation for micro-monitoring at the village level. The village secretary, patwari and agriculture officer will be a part of a team at the village level, which will make farmers aware about the disadvantages of stubble burning by holding meetings.

It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav while addressing officials of the various departments during a workshop on stubble management at Dr Mangal Sen auditorium in the city on Friday.

“There will be nodal officers at the sub-divisional level. Assandh SDM Virender Singh Dhul will be a nodal officer for the Assandh area, Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta for the Nigdhu and Nissing area, MD Sugar Mill for Karnal area, Gharaunda SDM Aditi for Gharaunda area, Zila Parishad CEO Gaurav Kumar for Nilokheri area and Indri SDM Ashok Kumar for Indri area,” said Yadav.

He said last year (2022-23), the district has recorded a fall of around 65 per cent cases of stubble burning in comparison to 2021-22. “We have kept a target to bring the stubble burning to zero per cent, which will be beneficial for all,” he said.

He highlighted the schemes of the state government to encourage farmers not to burn the stubble, which includes an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for not setting the stubble on fire. Under this scheme, the district has already disbursed Rs 11.53 crore to farmers. “We will provide straw to the ethanol plant of IOCL Panipat,” said the DC.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Karnal #Pollution #Stubble Burning