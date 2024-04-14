Micro-observers to be deployed at vulnerable, critical polling booths

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, April 13

Micro-observers will be deployed at the 24 polling booths that have been identified as vulnerable and critical in the Gurugram district during the Lok Sabha elections.

Of these, 23 are vulnerable booths — seven in the Badshahpur Assembly segment and 16 in the Sohna Assembly segment — and the one critical booth is located in the Sohna area.

The district administration is also making efforts for live streaming and videography of the polling process at all these booths. Besides, the deployment of paramilitary forces, along with the local police force, is also on the cards.

It may be mentioned that ‘vulnerability’ in the context of elections refers to the susceptibility of any voter or section of voters to being wrongfully prevented from or influenced upon in relation to the exercise of his/her right to vote in a free and fair manner, through ‘intimidation’ or use of undue influence or force of any kind on him.

Meanwhile, the central police forces comprising companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBPF) Force have started arriving in Gurugram for the smooth conduct of the polls. The ITBP jawans recently carried out a flag march in Manesar and Sohna area of the district.

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Various efforts have been made by the administration for the smooth conduct of polls and increase the voting percentage.”

In 2019 elections, the polling percentage was 72.9 per cent. “We are organising awareness programmes to educate voters, especially the 3.5 lakh new voters to cast their votes on May 25,” he said.

He said to maintain law and order and stop the entry of illicit liquor and drugs in the district, checkpoints have been established at all entry points. He said 12 static surveillance teams have also been formed to prevent the smuggling of liquor and cash.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha