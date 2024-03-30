Microteaching session ends

Sirsa: The teaching college of Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCDV) conducted a valedictory programme of 10-day microteaching session for both BEd general and special students. During the session, students and teachers learned new teaching methods. General Director of JCD Vidyapeeth Professor Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa was the chief guest at the event while Principal of the college Dr Jayprakash presided over the programme. Dr Dhindsa emphasised that micro teaching was like a science laboratory. It was not just about teaching but experimenting with various teaching methods. Microteaching encouraged development of innovative education programmes and fostered a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. Through microteaching, students gained creativity, problem-solving skills and opportunities to contribute to the larger social sphere.

Gymnasts hailed for victory

Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, congratulated Sumit Kumar pursuing BSc-II (Sports) and Prem Kumar, pursuing a PG diploma in yoga therapy, for their achievement as members of Kurukshetra University Artistic Gymnastics (mens) team. The team secured the second position at the prestigious All India Inter-University Championship held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang commended Sumit and Prem for their hard work, exemplary performance and for bringing laurels to the college.

