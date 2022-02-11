Middlemen, impersonators played key role in HSSC recruitment exams

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 8

With eight FIRs, 150 accused and 38 arrests so far, investigations into the recruitment of constables and assistant linemen in the state have revealed how local-level middlemen arranged “bright” people for taking the written exam.

Money in lakhs changed hands Unemployed Manik with BTech degree, a resident of Meham, allegedly admitted to having sat for the written exam for constables for three candidates. He was nabbed from Panchkula with Aadhaar cards of two candidates. He had charged Rs8-10 lakh each for a candidate. — Vijay Kumar, ACP

The latter had taken some exam or have had coaching or had cracked government recruitment exams for clerks, junior engineers etc recently.

On December 20, 2021, the physical test for the recruitment of constables in the Haryana Police was held in Sector 3, Panchkula. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) employees detected that Hisar resident Sandeep Kumar had come to appear for Vinod Kumar, a resident of Jind, and reported it to the police personnel deputed at the spot. He was caught as his fingerprints didn’t match with those taken at the time of the written exam.

An FIR was registered on December 26, 2021, and Aadhaar card, roll number slip, chest number and two watch chips of Vinod Kumar were recovered from Sandeep Kumar after his arrest.

During investigation, the HSSC provided a list of 36 persons who allegedly used impersonators.

As similar fraud of impersonation was detected in assistant linemen recruitment, it was also handed over to the same special investigation team (SIT) probing the constables’ recruitment. Six FIRs were of constables’ recruitment and two were related to assistant linemen jobs. The accused included six women candidates as well.

“The candidates and impersonators in the case of constables were caught as fingerprints collected at the time of the written exam and physical tests, including physical screening test and physical measurement test, varied,” said HSSC Chairman Bhopal Singh.

“Some government servants could be involved in taking the written exams as per disclosures of accused but it yet to be verified,” said ACP Vijay Kumar, who heads SIT.

The money charged ranged from Rs 8-10 lakh and even Rs 15 lakh, depending on the paying capacity of the candidates. Pictures on admit cards and Aadhaar cards were changed and photographers are under scanner too.

More than 6,000 constables were to be recruited.

#HSSC