Miffed over delay, AIIMS samiti serves ultimatum on Haryana govt

It seems the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Sangharsh Samiti is leaving no stone unturned to mount pressure on the state government for executing the prestigious AIIMS project that was announced over four years ago.

Eyeing political mileage The state government is not serious towards this project and intends to linger it on till the coming Lok Sabha elections to gain political mileage at that time, but people of the region will not let it do so & continue to flag the issue till it is executed. Rajendra Nimoth, Member, Sangharsh Samiti

In a recent development, the samiti, after deliberating the issue in detail at Manethi village here on Sunday, served another ultimatum to the state government for declaring the date of laying foundation stone of the project before March 20.

“Mentioning the AIIMS project in the Budget is not sufficient enough. The state government should now execute the project without further delay, as ample land required for the project is also available for that. The project has been hanging in balance for the past four years and now people of the area cannot wait any longer,” said Sheotaz Singh, chief of the samiti.

He said Cooperative Minister and MLA from Bawal, Dr Banwari Lal, should make it clear whether the state government had sent any request letter to the Centre for laying the foundation stone of the project.

In 2019, just before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to set up the nation’s 22nd AIIMS in Rewari district. The project needs at least 203 acres for implementation, while sources maintained that over 190 acres had been bought in Majra village by the state government for the project at Rs 40 lakh per acre.

“The delay in implementing the project is a clear indication that the state government is not serious towards this project and it intends to linger on it till the coming Lok Sabha elections to gain political mileage at that time, but people of the region will not let it do so and continue to flag the issue prominently till it is executed,” said Rajendra Nimoth, a member of the samiti.

Notably, the samiti members, along with residents of several villages carrying bricks, reached Majra village on February 5 to lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS project on their own when the government failed to do so by then.