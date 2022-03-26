Migratory birds at Chhilchhila after 25 years

Chandigarh, March 25
Migratory birds were sighted at the Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary in Sarasa village, Kurukshetra, after 25 years.
A spokesperson of the Forest Department said the migratory birds sighted were painted stork, red-naped ibis, little cormorant, great heron, little and cattle egrets, comb duck and little grebe.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said all this had been possible with the mutual cooperation of the residents of Sarasa village and the Forest Department. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...
Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case
A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asks CBI to make proposal fo...