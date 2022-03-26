Migratory birds at Chhilchhila after 25 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Migratory birds were sighted at the Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary in Sarasa village, Kurukshetra, after 25 years.

A spokesperson of the Forest Department said the migratory birds sighted were painted stork, red-naped ibis, little cormorant, great heron, little and cattle egrets, comb duck and little grebe.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said all this had been possible with the mutual cooperation of the residents of Sarasa village and the Forest Department. —