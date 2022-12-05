Migratory birds descend on wetlands across state

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 4

With the advent of winter, thousands of migratory birds of various species have started descending on wetlands in the Rohtak-Jhajjar belt and other parts of Haryana.

As per birdwatchers and eco-observers, the number and species of winged visitors has shown a marked increase this year.

“Waterlogged fields, following good monsoon rainfall, have attracted a bumper arrival of these winter guests in Haryana this year,” observes HS Yadav, a nature-lover and an avid birdwatcher.

“The wide variety of migratory birds nestling on the state’s wetlands are attracting birdwatchers from different parts

of the state and the National Capital Region (NCR),” states Yadav.

“The migratory birds prefer the Rohtak-Jhajjar belt as it falls on their regular route and they feel safe here. More than 40,000 ducks and other birds of various species from Central Asia, Europe, Siberia, China, Mongolia and the Himalayas have arrived in this area so far,” Rakesh Ahlawat, a research associate with Ashoka University, said.

An environmental enthusiast, Ahlawat is involved in research on plant-pollinator attraction. Earlier, he was associated with an NGO working on water birds.

He says, “Birds of species like Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Common Pochard, Tufted Duck, Red-Crested Pochard, Garganey, Common Coot, Grey-Legged Goose, Ruddy Shelduck, Osprey, Greater Spotted Eagle, Wood Sandpiper, Common Sandpiper and Bar-Headed Goose have been sighted in the area.”

