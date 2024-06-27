Mild rain was enough to wash out Sonepat MC’s claim on preparedness, says MLA

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 26

Congress MLA Surender Panwar said a 30-minute rain had washed away the tall claims of the Municipal Corporation about monsoon preparedness and posed inconvenience to people of the city.

The MLA gave a 10-day ultimatum to the Municipal Corporation, saying that if the work to ensure the smooth functioning of the drainage system and other pending works were not completed, he would be forced to take strict action.

Panwar, along with the Senior Deputy Mayor Rajeev Saroha, Deputy Mayor Manjeet Gahlawat and other Congress councillors, during a press conference held in Congress Bhawan, said the people were fed up with the “fake” promises of the administration and the BJP-led state government.

He said the MC had failed to resolve people’s problems, including cleaning of sewerage, supply of potable water, poor condition of roads.

If people come with complaints, officials don’t pay any heed to them, he alleged. Several big projects have been hanging in fire, he alleged. Only four meetings of the General House have been held in the last four years, he said. Dates are fixed to hold General House meetings, but these are cancelled at the last moment, he said.

Besides, works that were passed in these meetings, are still is limbo, he alleged.

Panwar said that the project to supply the canal water to the western part of the city had been pending many years, he said.

“During Assembly sessions, I have demanded special package for the MC for development works several times, but the government has not given a single rupee to the MC,” he alleged.

