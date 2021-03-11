Milk yield grew 6% per annum in 6 years: NDRI, Karnal

Karnal, June 1
Director of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan has claimed that the milk production in the country has grown at an average annual rate of 6 per cent during the past six years in comparison to 1.5 per cent per annum recorded at the world-level.
He made the comments while addressing progressive farmers and dairy entrepreneurs during a programme organised to mark the World Milk Day at the NDRI on Wednesday. The NDRI model dairy plant also launched a kulfi without any colour or preservatives.
