Mini-bypass in jind cries for attention

Many works on the mini-bypass in Jind are still hanging fire. The underpass built on the mini-bypass is without a roof. Due to this, the road gets waterlogged during monsoon. Besides, the condition of the divider on the road is also bad. Raj Kumar Goyal, Jind

Garbage stink irks Bhiwani shopkeepers

Heaps of garbage are lying in front of shops for the past five days in Bhiwani market. The foul smell of the garbage has made it difficult for the shopkeepers to sit in their shops. I request the authorities concerned to please take note of the complaint. Deepak Agrawal, Bhiwani

Hospital in residential area

A hospital is coming up in a residential area of Model Town in Hisar. Despite urging the district authorities to take cognisance of the matter, nothing has been done so far. The construction of a hospital in the residential area is a violation of the norms, which is in the preview of a commercial activity. - Surender Soni, Hisar

T-junction awaits maintenance

The only T-junction on the main road of Sector 20, Panchkula, is still awaiting upkeep by the authorities. The Municipal Corporation is replacing the pedestrian path by putting new paver blocks. I urge the MC to take care of this junction too. Narendra Singhal, Panchkula

