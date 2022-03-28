Mini sectt's construction at Kanina begins after 3 years

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 27

Three years after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the mini secretariat’s foundation stone in Kanina town, the construction work finally started here on Saturday. The secretariat would be developed on around 51 kanals.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit, accompanied by Dharambir Singh, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP, inaugurated the work. The authorities have set the target to complete the construction by December 14, 2023. Thereafter, people would be able to avail the government services under one roof.

Sources said selection of appropriate place for the project was the reason behind inordinate delay in starting the construction work. Initially, the authorities wished to execute the project on the outskirts of Kanina town as adequate space was available there for the same but later, it was decided to implement the project in the town where SDM office and courts are located.

“Building of the mini secretariat will be constructed in the town keeping in view the convenience of the people. The development project is a gift for Kanina hence there should be no politics on it. Since I started my political inning from Kanina, I have special attachment with this town,” said Inderjit, adding that he would strive to bring more projects for the town to ensure its overall development.

Dharambir Singh maintained National Highway 152D would be expanded to Mumbai. Compensation for land acquired to the project in Kotputli and Alwar (Rajasthan) had been paid while another highway to Punjab from Rewari via Hisar had been sanctioned.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav said mini secretariat was the long-standing demand of people of Kanina. The project was being executed in the town in view of road connectivity.

Cooperative Minister Banwari Lal, Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav and Ateli MLA Sitaram Yadav were also present.