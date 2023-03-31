Mining cos accused of defaulting on payments

Chandigarh, March 30
As dues of four mining companies of Sonepat worth Rs 300 crore are still pending, it has been alleged that government officials are hand in glove with lease holders.
Accusing companies of not paying government fee for mining, Advocate Pranaydeep Singh of Sonepat claimed that Yodha Mines and Minerals, Ultimate Group, Jalkova Buildcon and Anand Singh & Company owe government fee of over Rs 300 crore.
He told the media persons that according to the order of the High Court, some mining companies of Haryana were given exemption on the pre-fixed fee, which was estimated to be 65-75 per cent of the total amount. These mining companies had not even deposited the old fees. As per the order of the High Court, these companies were given this exemption only on the condition that they would deposit one current installment and one installment would be of the old dues.
This issue had been raised in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. On March 21, 2023, Member of Legislative Assembly Raghuveer Kadian shared information about these mining companies of Sonepat in the House. Pranaydeep Singh had earlier lodged a complaint in this regard by mail to the Chief Minister, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana Police, and other higher authorities but no action was taken on it.
