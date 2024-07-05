Mining Dept raids 2 screening plants in Yamunanagar villages

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 4

The Mines and Geology Department has detected two cases of illegal mining in Nagla and Mohdinpur villages of Yamunangar district.

A team of the Mining Department found illegal sand, gravel and gatka (stone of small size) on the premises of two screening plants in these villages.

The Mining Department has written to the SHO of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Ambala, for lodging separate FIRs against the screening plants’ owners.

During inspection, the team reportedly found 150 MT gatka, 250 MT sand and 600 MT gravel on the premises of Dogra Screening Plant at Nagla village. A pit was also found near the plant, where about 2,560 MT of mining minerals was allegedly found excavated.

At Jai Bhole Screening Plant in Mohdinpur, the team seized 400 MT gatka, 150 MT bajri, 350 MT sand and 400 MT gravel from the premises.

In two separate letters to the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Rajeev Dhiman, District Mining Officer, Yamunanagar (additional charge), said the the mining material seized in the two screening plants was illegally excavated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#gatka #Illegal Mining #Yamunanagar