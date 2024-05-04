Palwal: Mining Dept team assaulted, 8 booked

Palwal, May 3
The police have registered a case in connection with an alleged incident of assault on a team of the Mining Department.
The team had gone to check an incident of illegal mining of river sand near Lohagarh village in the district on Thursday night.
According to the complaint lodged by Ajit Singh, an official of the Mining Department, the driver attempted to run over the team with a dumper truck carrying illegally mined sand when the team stopped them for checking on the Rasoolpur road last night.
Additionally, a group of youths, who were providing cover to the truck, assaulted the team with sticks. It is alleged that while the truck did not stop, the accused who were following it in a car started assaulting the Mining Department team with sticks and other crude arms. Armed with gun, the accused threatened to kill them before fleeing the spot.
The police have registered a case against eight persons in this regard. Two of the accused have been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Sultanpur, and Banti, who hails from Badoli village of the district. “No arrest has been made in the case so far, but the accused are likely to be arrested soon,” said a police official.
