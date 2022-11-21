 Mining firm staff attack protesting farmers in Yamunanagar district, two hurt : The Tribune India

Mining firm staff attack protesting farmers in Yamunanagar district, two hurt

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 20

Two farmers were injured when they were allegedly attacked by some people involved in mining activities in Yamunanagar district today. The injured have been identified as Parth Rana and Kirpal Rana, both residents of Model Town Karhera village. They have been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

According to information, the farmers had given a call to hold a protest against illegal mining allegedly being carried out by a mining firm in Jathlana area (riverbed mining in the Yamuna river area) of the district.

The farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) assembled near Model Town Karhera village today.

Addressing the farmers, Sanju Gundiana, district president of the BKU, alleged that the mining firm had changed the natural stream of the Yamuna to carry out sand mining due to which the farmers’ agricultural land was getting eroded into the river.

He said when the farmers were assembling near the Model Town Karhera village, they were attacked by some people involved in the mining activities. He said two farmers sustained injuries in the attack.

Radaur DSP Rajat Gulia, who reached the spot, said during their protest the farmers had blocked the passage with a tractor-trolley, which was being used by the mining firm for transporting mined minerals.

“Some persons involved in the mining activities had a fight with the farmers over blocking the passage. Two farmers sustain injuries in the incident,” he said.

Satinder Siwach, SDM, Radaur, said Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda formed a committee led by him to probe the allegations levelled by the farmers related to illegal mining and the incident. Radaur MLA Bishan Lal Saini also reached the spot and participated in the protest.

According to the information, two cross cases had earlier been registered by the police at Jathlana police station on November 19 against some journalists and some persons associated with mining activities over the issue of illegal mining.

The journalists alleged that when they were going to cover a farmers’ protest in the area on November 18, they were intimidated by some mining workers on the way.

On the other hand, in his police complaint, a mining agent alleged that the journalists had sought money while threatening to publish fake news about their firm.

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

