Mining: Khattar says no to CBI probe, Oppn protests

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 14

Haryana Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today walked out of the Assembly after CM Manohar Lal Khattar rejected their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged illegal mining at Dadam hills in Bhiwani. Five persons had died in a landslide on January 1.

The government submitted that the Justice Pritam Pal panel had found that the site was part of a seasonal distributary and had got damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles. To further ascertain the damage, satellite imagery was being studied, it said. The government said illegal mining in Aravalli plantation area had been detected and at some places, pits as deep as 350 to 360 feet had been dug up, which was a violation.

Congress chief whip BB Batra read out a Supreme Court order dated August 11, 2017, on the previous project proponent of Dadam mine, M/s Sunder Marketing Associates. “This is a classic case of someone (M/s Sunder Marketing Associates) apparently having influence in high places, using that influence to violate law and get a benefit that would ordinarily not be granted to anybody else,” Batra read out from the order. The mine lease was granted to M/s KJSL-Sunder Marketing (joint venture) on January 3, 2014. Batra pointed out that Sunder Marketing wrote to the CM on May 15, 2015, for the transfer of 51 per cent share of KJSL to them, which was agreed to. In view of the SC order, he asked, “Isn’t it a clear case for probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act?”

Khattar replied that the permission for transfer of share was granted so that the state did not lose Rs 115 crore per annum as the KJSL wasn’t ready to pay that much amount citing awarding of a mine nearby in Khanak to the HSIIDC. Following the SC order, the mine auction was held twice again, but no lessee took it for Rs 115 crore per annum. The amount was reduced and the mine awarded to M/s Goverdhan Mines and Minerals for Rs 92.10 crore on January 5, 2018, he said. “We will not tolerate any allegation,” the CM said.

INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala asked, “Is it a private property that

you can give to anyone? Why was it leased out to an ineligible firm?”

Demanding a CBI probe, Hooda alleged that small fish were being caught while the real culprits were roaming free. The CM said an accident had taken place and there were “certain faults”. “Three committees are looking into it. We will decide once these committees submit their report. We won’t take any decision under pressure,” he said.