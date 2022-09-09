Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men

Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP killing, police team attacked by 50 men

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Nuh, September 8

The mining mafia are back to haunt Nuh. Two months after the alleged murder of DSP, a joint team of mining department and police was attacked yet again in Nuh. The team acting on a tip off had gone to the Baded village and took three people machines in custody.

The miners got on hills and pelted stones at them-- injuring one cop. The police have booked fifty people and identified five among them for the attack.

According to police, after getting a tip off about the mining being carried in hills of the village, they formed a joint team of police and mining department and conducted raid.

Three excavation machines were found in the mines, while the men fled. Police have taken the machines into their custody. Soon, stones were pelted on the entire team.

The cops managed to hold on to vehicles while the accused fled.

"We have registered an FIR naming five accused and over 40 unidentified. We are investigating and shall name the accused soon," said a police spokesperson.

Taking a stern stance, SP Nuh Varun Singla visited the spot. He had ordered raids to nab the accused and increase in nakas.

"We will not tolerate this. We are working to uproot illegal mining in the district and that has baffled mafia and they are resorting to attacks. We will nab them soon," said Singla.

Sources claimed that raids were on in nearby villages to nab the accused.