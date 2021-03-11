Bhiwani: Mining operations suspended in Dadam following violations

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 2

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has refused to grant consent to the firm which has the mining lease in Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district in view of the violation of environmental clearance and several other shortcomings in carrying out the operations.

Referring to the application submitted by the firm Goverdhan Mines and Minerals on March 14, the HSPCB stated in its April 26 letter that it has been established that the application submitted by the firm was incomplete and not conforming to the requirements of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued on April 23, but the firm failed to submit a satisfactory reply to the board.

Highlighting shortcomings and violations in eight points, the HSPCB wrote to the mining firm that they had failed to take corrective measures regarding the shortcomings.

Pointing out the issues, the letter maintained that it had not got the mining safety plan approved from the competent authority. It had also not submitted the comprehensive study of slope stabilisation of mine benches and had not maintained the proper height and width of the benches in pit numbers 18, 22, 23, 25, 27, 31, 37 and 38 as per the approved mine plan.

“Mining has not been done as per the approved mining plan as it is proposed to mine the deposit by adopting formation of benches from top to bottom with ultimate pit slope of 70 degree, which was not found maintained in mining pit numbers 18, 22, 23, 25, 27, 31, 37 and 38” the letter stated.

The board maintained that during inspection, water (rainwater or groundwater) was found standing in pit numbers 18, 25, 37 and 38.

“The HSPCB has decided that the unit will comply with the deficiency and then approach the board for consideration of resumption of its consent to operate,” it stated.

Bhupinder Singh, Mining Officer, Bhiwani, stated that they had issued a letter to intimate the mining firm about the refusal to issue the consent to operate as per the HSPCB observations.

Dadam mining zone had been in limelight due to the death of seven persons in January this year.

The mining firm is facing two FIRs into the incidents of death of workers on January 1. Five persons were buried under huge boulders, while two persons died in mishaps on April 23 and 24.

