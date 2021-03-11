Mining staff attacked in G’gram village, 5 booked

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 20

Around a month after the Tauru DSP’s murder by the mining mafia in Nuh district, a team of the Mining Department was assaulted at Sahjawas village, near Sohna, on Friday.

The raiding team had reportedly stopped two tractor-trailers loaded with soil for checking. Meanwhile, three persons reached there and assaulted the mining team. They later ran away with tractor-trailers. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station against five persons.

Although the authority have claimed that there is no illegal mining in the area, reports suggest the mining mafia has now started mining soil, instead of stones, in the Aravalli area.

Accused escape after assault We were questioning the drivers of the two tractor-trailers when three other persons came. They started assaulting the team and fled towards Sahajawas village with the tractor-trailers. —Dharampal, Mining guard

According to a complaint filed by Department of Mines and Geology guard Dharampal, he reached Sahajawas village along with other fellow employees following information about illegal mining on Friday. They saw two tractor-trailers loaded with illegally mined soil. The vehicles were stopped and their drivers questioned.

“They told us that both tractors belonged to Vijay of Abhaypur village. We were still questioning the drivers when three other persons reached there. Two of them said their names were Mahabir and Hem Singh and that they were residents of Sahajawas. The third person did not reveal his identity. Suddenly, they started assaulting the team members and made good their escape towards Sahajawas village along with the tractor-trailers. Later, we informed the police about the incident,” the mining guard said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against five accused under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public function) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the IPC besides Section 21(1) of the Mining Act at the Bhondsi police station.

“The registration numbers of both tractors are also mentioned in complaint and we are trying to identify the tractors’ owner. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said inspector Devender Singh, SHO of the Bhondsi police station.