Mining staff must get quick help during crisis: Dept to SPs

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 12

The Department of Mines and Geology has asked SPs of all districts to provide immediate help to mining officials as and when required.

Sources said the department wrote to the district police authorities following information about the non-availability of adequate number of police personnel, especially when mining officials needed to conduct a quick raid. “Whenever officials catch any vehicle carrying illegal minerals, either the driver flees from the site or refuses to take the vehicle to the police station. In these circumstances, the officials require police help,” read a communiqué sent to the SPs by the department recently.

It further states that the department forwards cases to the police and FIRs must be lodged without delay. “Sporadic cases of illegal mining/theft of minerals, illegal transport of minerals without proper bills have come to our notice. The SPs have been informed that no person can undertake mining in any area without valid mining contract/lease. Mining without valid contract/lease, transportation of minerals without valid bill/e-Ravaana and stocking of minerals without Mineral Dealer Licence are gross violation of rules,” said an official.