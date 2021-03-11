Minister calls for expediting Jyotisar Tirtha works

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 23

Education and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal on Saturday visited Jyotisar Tirtha in Kurukshetra to inspect the development works being carried out in the area.

Mentioning about the state government’s efforts to develop Kurukshetra as a religious tourist destination, the minister said, “Jyotisar is the birthplace of the Gita. Tourists and devotees reach here in large numbers. A 40-feet tall statue of Lord Krishna has been installed and Mahabharata themed buildings are being constructed.” The minister added that latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and holographic images would be employed to depict Mahabharata.

Around Rs 206 crore were being spent on various projects, he informed. He then directed the officials expedite the work.

The project, which started in 2018, was to be completed by March 2021.

He was accompanied by the district Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar, CEO Kurukshetra Development Board Anubhav Mehta, Executive Engineer Tourism Department Gautam Kumar and other officials.

He then visited the Seonsar Forest in Pehowa and held a discussion with the official of Forest Department and Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board Vice-President Dhuman Singh regarding developing the forest as wildlife and bird sanctuary.