Transport Minister checks tickets in Haryana Roadways bus

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 19

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma checked the tickets of the passengers travelling on a Haryana Roadways (HR) bus on the KGP expressway today.

A spokesperson of the Transport Department said the bus, belonging to the Rohtak depot, was on its way to Kashipur in Ramnagar of Uttar Pradesh when it was stopped by Sharma for a surprise check at around 3 pm near the Muradnagar cut on the expressway, about 50 km from here.

“Sharma, who was on his way to Faridabad, was coming from Chandigarh, when he spotted the bus and decided to check the tickets of the passengers and to find out if they had any complaints regarding the bus service,” said Jogender Rawat, media advisor to the minister.

No irregularities were found on board the bus by the minister and he also found the behaviour of the driver and conductor to be OK. He commended the bus staff for the compliance of their duty norms.

Claiming that the public transport services in the state were being improved, Sharma said the Haryana Roadways continues to remain among the best state transport service in the country.

#faridabad #rohtak