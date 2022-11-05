Minister decries Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on pollution

Chandigarh, November 4
Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal today condemned the statement made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of increasing pollution in Delhi NCR. He said the Delhi CM frequently made false statements on Haryana. “Whereas the truth is that Haryana has made tireless efforts to reduce incidents of stubble-burning.”
Speaking at a press conference today, JP Dalal said it was unfortunate that Kejriwal held the Central Government and PM Narendra Modi accountable for any issue that arose in Delhi.
“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not left Delhi even worth living. Delhi does not want a leader who implements such ideas, like closing offices, shutting down schools and universities, and instituting an odd-even formula to dissuade people from commuting.”
He stated that Arvind Kejriwal’s attitude was such that he could even claim that people in Delhi had a false illusion regarding pollution.
