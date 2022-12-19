Haryana minister Devender Singh Babli faces protests over e-tenders for works

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, December 18

Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli faced protests by members of panchayats in Fatehabad and Hisar districts over the issue of e-tendering of development projects. They alleged the process would prove counterproductive as it would limit the role of elected panchayats in such cases.

New initiatives Door-to-door collection of waste to begin in villages

Lights, CCTVs to be installed on ‘phirnis’ of all villages

Greywater management scheme to tackle waterlogging in 1,000 villages; Rs 18,000 crore to be spent

Eradicating corruption Only those aiming at minting money though embezzlement of funds are pained at the introduction of e-tendering system for development projects. It will eradicate scope of corruption in rural development works. Devender Singh Babli, panchayat minister

Under the e-tendering system, sarpanches and panchayats would have no control and the contractors concerned would be calling the shots, said Fatehabad PRI member Chander Mohan.

Some PRI members raised their voice during the speech of the minister who dismissed their objections as unfounded. The minister had faced similar protests in Jind and Karnal as well.

The minister is visiting various districts to interact with newly elected PRI members through Jan Samwad programmes. He said, “Only those who are aiming at minting money though embezzlement of funds are pained at the new system because it will eradicate any scope of corruption in rural development works.”

Babli said around 1,000 files as regards investigations pending against previous sarpanches were lying in his office. “With the new system, the sarpanches will not face any such difficulty. I urge them to draft development schemes and get quality work done in a transparent manner within stipulated time,” he said. “The government has zero tolerance for corruption,” he added.

