Minister flags off Khatu Shyam, intercity bus services in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 30

Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha flagged off a city bus service from the new bus stand to Umri Chowk in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

These buses will run from the new bus stand to Umri Chowk via Sectors 13, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3 and 2 at a frequency of one bus an hour. Besides, the minister flagged off a bus for Khatu Shyam.

On this occasion, Minister Sudha said, “There had been requests from residents and students to launch a roadways bus service from the bus stand to the Umri Chowk, following which this service was flagged off today. The service will benefit residents of various sectors and there will be one bus every hour.”

“A number of devotees from the district visit Khatu Shyam and there had been several requests for a bus service to the pilgrimage site. Presently one bus has been launched from here. It will run three days a week. More buses shall be introduced after reviewing the response. Earlier too, a bus service to Haridwar was started and if the demand rises more buses will be introduced,” he added. The bus will leave for Khatu Shyam at 8.30 am and will reach there by 4 pm. The bus fare would be Rs 435 per person.

The minister, who also travelled in the bus, said, “Recently, the government had launched the HAPPY cards scheme, in which families with an annual income less than Rs 1 lakh are provided free travel up to 1,000 km in government buses. People can take benefit of the scheme to visit these religious sites. The transport department has been making all efforts to provide good facilities to commuters for which new buses are also being bought.” GM roadways Kurukshetra Sher Singh and several officials were present on the occasion.

