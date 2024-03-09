Haryana Minister lays stones of development works

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 8

Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta laid the foundation stones of several development projects, including redevelopment and upgrade work of Tau Devi Lal Park, known as Town Park, worth Rs 16.89 crore here today.

Dr Kamal Gupta, who is also a BJP MLA from Hisar, said the contractor had one year to complete the redevelopment and upgrade work of Town Park.

“But, I expect that the work will be finished by the latter half of this year. We have planned its development in such a way that it will be a proud spot of Hisar,” he added.

The redevelopment work includes an amphitheatre-cum-open air theatre and open gym, besides several new features.

DC Pradeep Dahiya, who is also the MC Commissioner, accompanied the minister at the event. The DC said, “The contractor firm has the defect liability period of three years. Though the Town Park was in the purview of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, it was transferred to the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, for redevelopment.”

The minister also laid the foundation stone of Ashok Dwar, a welcome gate at the entrance to the city near the Army cantonment. The construction work of the gate will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 3.41 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for setting up 33 new bus queue shelters in the city, which will cost about Rs 3. 35 crore.

