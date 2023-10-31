Minister orders suspension of Social Welfare Officer

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 30

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda today ordered the suspension of the District Social Welfare Officer for alleged negligence and ordered issuing of show-cause notices to the GM Roadways, the Executive Engineer and SDO of the Public Health Engineering Department and the officials of the state Agricultural Marketing Board for being absent from the Jan Samvad programme.

The minister held Jan Samvad programmes in Sarsa, Sandholi, Arunai, Malikpur and Madoda villages of the Pehowa subdivision.

Dhanda highlighted the achievements and the schemes of the Centre and state governments and also directed the officials to resolve the complaints raised by the residents.

During the programme at Sandholi village, the residents said they had to travel 5 km to get old-age pension and also raised their complaints related to poor roads of the marketing board and drinking water supply. When the minister sought a response from the Social Welfare Officer, the minister came to know that since the officer had the additional charge of Ambala district and the officer had sent a data entry operator in her place to attend the programme, the minister ordered suspension of the officer.

Dhanda directed the Roadways Department officials to resume bus services from Sarsa village, suspended during the Covid pandemic and also directed the officials to distribute the old-age pension to the beneficiaries at the village level in Sandholi village.

Dhanda said, “Officials should take the Jan Samvad programme seriously and ensure that they reach the programme so that appropriate measures can be taken to resolve the grievances raised.” Minister of State Sandeep Singh was also present at the programmes.

