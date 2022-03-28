Minister: Plans being made for tackling waterlogging in Haryana cities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli said blueprints were being prepared for concrete management of waterlogging situations in cities. He added that he was frequently monitoring the progress of the work.

Babli was presiding over a meeting with the Public Health Department and Municipal Council officers. In the meeting, an extensive discussion took place on the arrangement of a better drainage system in Tohana city. He gave necessary directions to the officers to deal with waterlogging and better drainage at Tohana Main Chowk, Ramnagar, Chandigarh Road, Ratia Road, and Shaheed Chowk.

Babli said Rs38 crore had been approved for Tohana city for the drainage management system and work had already been started. Apart from this, the officers should also identify such places where there is a situation of waterlogging. He directed a separate proposal for drainage of waterlogged sites be prepared and a proposal sent to the government for approval. He said the government had sufficient budget, so the departments should take concrete initiatives and prepare their proposals so that the issue of waterlogging could be resolved.