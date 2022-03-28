Minister: Plans being made for tackling waterlogging in Haryana cities

Chandigarh, March 27
Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli said blueprints were being prepared for concrete management of waterlogging situations in cities. He added that he was frequently monitoring the progress of the work.
Babli was presiding over a meeting with the Public Health Department and Municipal Council officers. In the meeting, an extensive discussion took place on the arrangement of a better drainage system in Tohana city. He gave necessary directions to the officers to deal with waterlogging and better drainage at Tohana Main Chowk, Ramnagar, Chandigarh Road, Ratia Road, and Shaheed Chowk.
Babli said Rs38 crore had been approved for Tohana city for the drainage management system and work had already been started. Apart from this, the officers should also identify such places where there is a situation of waterlogging. He directed a separate proposal for drainage of waterlogged sites be prepared and a proposal sent to the government for approval. He said the government had sufficient budget, so the departments should take concrete initiatives and prepare their proposals so that the issue of waterlogging could be resolved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target