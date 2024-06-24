Minister Pradhan, Biplab Deb given warm welcome on way to Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 23

BJP leaders and workers accorded a warm welcome to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Biplab Kumar Deb, who were en route to Rohtak, at Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

Pradhan has been appointed incharge for the Haryana Assembly elections, while Biplab Deb made co-incharge.

In Bahadurgarh, the workers welcomed bothleaders by showering flowers at various places. They also raised slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Modi Zindabad and Jai Shri Ram’.

Before reaching the party office in Rohtak, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a bike rally in support of Pradhan and Biplab Deb.

Earlier, as soon as they entered Haryana, party workers welcomed them. They garlanded both leaders. Thereafter, they were welcomed by party MLA Naresh Kaushik and Badli Assembly incharge Dinesh Ghilod near Shriram Metro Station in Bahadurgarh. Both leaders were also welcomed in the Garhi-Sampla Kiloi Assembly constituency.

Similar reception was accorded to them near Kharawar village, IMT Chowk and New Bus Stand before reaching party’s office ‘Mangal Kamal’. They were going to Rohtak to attend a felicitation ceremony.

