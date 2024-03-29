Minister rebuffs social activist who flagged ‘misuse’ of funds

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 28

A video of Haryana Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta is going viral on social media in which the minister has rebuffed social activist Yograj Sharma for complaining about a project to the CM and other authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Gupta, after taking oath as the Health Minister, arrived in Hisar. The social activist tried to offer a bouquet to Gupta but the latter, while sitting in his vehicle, refused to accept it and angrily stated that Sharma had lost his mind. As the security staff held Sharma back, the minister again slid down the window of his car and asked him to do whatever he could do.

Yograj Sharma has been instrumental in getting many projects, including international level hockey ground in Hisar. He has also been honoured by the district administration several times for his contribution as a social worker in Hisar.

While Sharma refused to comment on the video, sources said the minister was upset with him for his complaint to the Chief Secretary office about the redevelopment work of the Town Park being undertaken by the Hisar MC. Kamal Gupta had laid the foundation stone of the redevelopment work when he held the portfolio of the Urban Local Bodies Minister. The work will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

