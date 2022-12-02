Minister reviews four-laning of Pataudi-Rewari highway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 1

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh reviewed the progress of work on the under-construction four-lane Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway on Thursday. He also instructed the NHAI officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated time frame. The project director, Dheeraj Singh, technical manager Vikas Mittal, Pataudi SDM Pradeep Kumar and other NHAI officials also accompanied the Union Minister.

After reaching Pataudi, Rao first reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction work on the Pataudi bypass. Meanwhile, Dheeraj Singh told the minister that about 12 per cent construction work on the project had been completed. There were 168 structures in the project whose owners did not give up possession even after taking compensation, but they were cleared during the ongoing demolition drive, added Dheeraj.

“In addition to this, there are 48 structures that were missed during the previous evaluation. They have now been assessed, and their report has been sent for approval to the Public Works Department. The construction works on the project would be completed within the stipulated time frame,” said Singh.