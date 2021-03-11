Minister reviews performance of EPFO office in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 10

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli visited the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional office in Karnal and reviewed the performance.

He was welcomed by JK Sangalay, regional PF Commissioner along with other officials. He planted a sapling on the office premises. The minister also distributed national flags to all staff members as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He appreciated the performance and digitial initiative taken by the office such as submission of digital life certificates, online claim settlement, especially ‘Prayaas’, a campaign under which pension payment order (PPO) is released on the day of superannuation.

The regional Commissioner apprised him that around 98 per cent of the claims were received through online mode. Almost all claims were being settled within 20 days. The Commissioner also told that they have an organised grievance redressal system, wherein grievances were resolved within 15-days. He said under Prayaas, they had issued 86 PPOs so far from April 2021.