Minister reviews Samadhan Shivir operations

Kurukshetra, June 18

Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha today held a review meeting and directed officials to resolve public grievances and step up coordination. The minister enquired about the problems being raised by the residents during the Samadhan Shivirs.

While chairing the meeting, Sudha asked the officials of the Revenue Department about the problems related to old mutations of properties.

He said there had been some issues related to old mutations in Darra Khurd and Darra Khera villages. All those who had been facing problems in the process of getting their property’s mutation done, can get it done by showing old property registration papers and documents, he said.

In 1992, the records of Darra Kallan were destroyed due to which residents were facing difficulties now. “A special team has been deployed at the tehsil for this work,” he said.

“A committee has also been formed to restore the destroyed records. This committee will ensure the restoration of the records within one and a half months,” he added.

The minister also asked the officials to ensure that the complaints being received in the Samadhan Shivir were resolved on priority.

