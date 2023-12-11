Minister taken ill during event in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 10

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar’s health suddenly deteriorated while he was attending ‘Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Sankalp Yatra’ programme in Nagal Patti village of Yamunanagar district on Sunday.

He reportedly complained of vasovagal during the programme and was rushed to a private hospital of Yamunanagar.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar said Dr BS Gaba of the hospital told him that the minister’s health was completely fine. “As per Dr BS Gaba and his team of doctors, minister’s blood pressure had increased and now he is absolutely fine,” the DC said.

Haryana Chief Minister Mahohar Lal Khattar also inquired about the Education Minister’s health.

