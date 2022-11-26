Minister Vij flays Punjab Govt for raking up Chandigarh issue

New Delhi, November 25
Haryana’s Minister for Home Affairs and Health Anil Vij on Friday flayed the AAP government in Punjab for ‘unnecessarily’ raking up Punjab’s sole right over Chandigarh. Vij said both Haryana and Punjab had equal right over City Beautiful. He stressed that Haryana will not give up its right over Chandigarh.
Vij demanded speedy implementation of the SYL canal project and transfer of the Hindi speaking areas in Punjab to Haryana.
He said the present government in Punjab was trying to stoke avoidable controversy by raising the Chandigarh issue and making a case for Punjab’s sole right over it. It was unacceptable, he added.
Speaking to reporters, Vij said, “Till the SYL water and Hindi-speaking areas of Punjab are not given to Haryana, we are firm on our right over Chandigarh.”
