Minister Vij pulls up officials for not taking action on his plaints

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 3

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has warned officials of strict action if complaints marked by him were not redressed appropriately.

The minister said this while holding a Janta Darbar where complainants from different districts had come to raise their grievances related to police inaction in various cases.

Vij pulled up SPs of different districts over phone after complainants claimed that officials don’t take appropriate action despite complaints being marked by the Home Minister. Complainants demanded that action be taken against officials because they were forced to come to Ambala after no action was taken by the police on their complaints in their respective districts.

Anil Vij said, “Complainants came here after narrating their grievances to officials concerned. If appropriate action is not taken on complaints marked by me then where will complainants go? Directions have already been issued that no official below the rank of a DSP will investigate complaints marked by me. I will not spare officials if any laxity is found in resolving complaints.”

The minister ordered reinvestigation in connection with a Rewari assault case and action against the policeman concerned for not registering an assault case in Palwal. He gave instructions for the transfer a woman sub-inspector to the Police Lines for not taking action in a Palwal rape case.