Minister’s close aides booked in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 5

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against the close aides of a minister in the Haryana Cabinet. The case was registered at the women police station here on the charges of dowry harassment, criminal conspiracy, sodomy and criminal breach of trust.

Those booked have been identified as Himanshu Aggarwal, his father Arvind Aggarwal, his mother Sangeeta Aggarwal, sister Mehak Aggarwal, uncle Sachin Aggarwal, Sachin’s wife Nishu Aggarwal, all residents of Ambala City. The case was registered on April 3.

The complainant, a resident of Ludhiana city, told the police that she solemnised destination wedding with Himanshu Aggarwal at Mussoorie in 2021. Immediately after marriage, Himanshu and his family members started torturing her at home. They even used to abuse her on the pretext that she had brought less dowry. However, contrary to their claims, her parents had spent huge amount on her marriage and also given cash running into lakhs as and when demanded by her husband after the marriage, but still she was subjected to torture.

The victim alleged that her husband along with the minister had also met her family at a hotel in Ludhiana for fixing marriage and had termed minister like his family member.

The complainant also leveled allegations against the minister for keeping a bad eye on her and he would also pass lewd comments. The minister and his wife’s name was also mentioned in the complaint, but the police investigation didn’t find any role of the duo. The FIR states that if in further investigation, role of minister and his wife comes to the fore, action would be taken against the duo as per law.

